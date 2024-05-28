GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Ram Mandir trust in touch with TTD on creation of amenities, says trustee

Published - May 28, 2024 02:35 am IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau,G.P. SHUKLA

The Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir Trust is taking up works in a phased manner to ensure seamless management of the lakhs of devotees thronging the temple from across the country, said member trustee Dinesh Ramachandra.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Mr. Ramachandra said that the trust is in constant touch with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) officials and has also held a series of discussions with Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and his team of engineering officials. Besides providing required suggestions, the TTD authorities have also given them a roadmap for the timely completion of works.

In reply to a question, he said around 1.25 to 1.50 lakh devotees were visiting the temple on an average every day.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.