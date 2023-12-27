ADVERTISEMENT

Ram Gopal Varma lodges complaint against TDP leader, private media channel

December 27, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The filmmaker meets DGP Rajendranath Reddy at the AP Police Headquarters to submit the complaint

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma lodging a complaint with DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, at the A.P. Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma lodged a complaint against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader K. Srinivas Rao and the anchor of a TV news channel and its management, alleging that they had issued death threats to him.

Mr. Varma alleged that the TDP leader, while being interviewed by the anchor, announced a bounty of ₹1 crore to whoever killed him. The filmmaker lodged a complaint with Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy at the AP Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

“The TDP leader threatened to eliminate me, and the television anchor egged him on,” Mr. Ram Gopal Varma told the media at the AP Police Quarters.

He urged the police to take action against Mr. Srinivas, the TV anchor, and the MD of the channel.

