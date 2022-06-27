Rally with 125-ft Tricolour marks launch of Alluri birth anniversary fete in Vijayawada

Cultural events, contests planned for the week-long celebrations

Students taking out a rally as part of Alluri Sitarama Raju birth anniversary celebrations in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

Students took out a rally carrying a 125-foot Tricolour marking the beginning of the week-long 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in the city on Monday.

Students from various schools took part in the rally from Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium to the Collector Office on M.G. Road.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao along with Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu flagged off the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rao said that youth should draw inspiration from the life of Alluri Sitarama Raju who fought for the country.

Yoga performance, cultural shows, essay-writing, singing, rangoli and other events would be conducted till July 3 and prizes would be given away on July 4, the birth anniversary of Alluri, he said.

Malladi Vishnu said the large-scale celebrations by the Central and State governments was a befitting tribute to Alluri who revolted against the British and relieved many from their clutches at the age of 27.

District Youth Services CEO M. Srinivasa Rao and others were present.