Rally taken out to thank Jagan

BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopal Krishna and Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu participate in a rally in Kakinada on Tuesday.

KAKINADA

04 November 2020 01:31 IST

Chairpersons and directors of corporations felicitated

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Tuesday said the 139 Backward Classes of Andhra Pradesh State would be indebted to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his historical initiative of creation of 56 Corporations.

As part of a meeting titled “Thank You CM”, Deputy Chief Minister D. Krishnadas, Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu and Kapu Corporation Chairman J. Raja took out a rally in the city, displaying the myriad occupations of the Backward Classes.

A group of puppetry artists led the rally, in which they performed puppetry show and displayed leather puppets, drawing the attention from the public towards their art form. Toddy tappers and bamboo craftsmen also joined the rally.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said the decision to create corporations for the Backward Classes would remain a history in the politics of the State. The BCs had never before received such recognition and many women were given the opportunity in corporations.

“The 56 corporations dedicated for the uplift of the 139 Backward Classes will make the Backward Classes as “backbone classes” of the State. The government has spent ₹34,000 crore on Backward Classes over the past one and half years through various welfare programmes,” claimed Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna.

The chairpersons of the four Corporations and 30 directors of the respective corporations belonging to East Godavari districts were felicitated by Mr. Krishnadas and Mr. Kannababu. Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop, Kakinada MP V. Geetha and Kakinada City MLA and other public representatives were present.