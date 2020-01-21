Rally taken out in Anantapur condemning attacks on Amaravati farmers

Leaders of Amaravati Parirakshana Vedika on Tuesday took out a massive rally with black flags protesting the violent attacks on farmers of Amaravati region, while the A.P. Decentralisation of Governance and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 was being passed in Assembly.

Leaders of Telugu Desam Party(TDP) and Communist Party of India(CPI), along with representatives of several other parties, marched from Clock Tower to Saptagiri Circle in the city calling it a ‘black day’ in the history of the State and took serious exception to police personnel mercilessly beating men and women while they were protesting for their rights.

TDP district president B.K. Parthasarthy commended the fitting reply given by party president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Assembly despite several YSRCP MLAs abusing him. “We believe in ‘One State, One Capital’ and will continue the agitation in all possible forms in the future also,” said Mr. Parthasarathy.

He also criticised the YSRCP Ministers for disrupting the Legislative Council proceedings and said that they would not be cowed down by threats of Legislative Council dissolution from the YSRCP.

The Joint Action Committee(JAC) has been agitating in several towns in Anantapur district, opposing the three capitals concept and Mr. Naidu had conducted a rally a week ago.