Rally organised to create awareness on scholarships for higher education

The National Campaign on Dalit Human Rights and Dalit Bahujan Shramik Union organised a rally in Vizianagaram on Friday sto highlight the schemes of the Union and the State governments for students who wanted to pursue higher education. DBSU State general secretary B. Chitti Babu said that many students were unable to pursue higher education due to lack of information about the government’s support and post-Matric scholarship facility. “The students who are facing troubles in applying for Jagananna Divena scheme can submit their petitions by April 7. They can also approach the DBSU office to know the information about the welfare schemes,” said Mr. Chitti Babu.