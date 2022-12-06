  1. EPaper
Rally marks ‘World Soil Day’ in Tirupati

Natural farming expert K. Gangadharam flagged off the rally and spoke on the importance of protecting the soil.

December 06, 2022 05:13 am | Updated 05:13 am IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan
Farmers and social activists participating in the rally organised to mark ‘World Soil Day’ in Tirupati on Monday.

Farmers and social activists participating in the rally organised to mark ‘World Soil Day’ in Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Volunteers of the Conscious Planet Save Soil, members of Lions Club of Tirupati, Rotary Club of Tirupati and Junior Chamber International took out a rally in Tirupati on Monday to mark the ‘World Soil Day’.

The participants gathered at Prakasam centenary park for the ‘Walk for Soil’ and distributed stickers to raise awareness on soil depletion.

Natural farming expert K. Gangadharam flagged off the event and spoke on the importance of protecting the soil.

Tirupati coordinator of ‘Save Soil’ movement Rajesh S. Iyer, social activists K.V. Chalapathi, Matta Purushotham Reddy, P. Somaiah, ‘Govindadhamam’ president Tenkayala Damodaram volunteered to join the rally and expressed support to the cause. Speakers recalled that 63% of India’s soils were under severe stress with less than 0.5% of organic carbon content.

‘Save Soil’ is a global movement launched by Sadhguru of Isha Foundation to address the soil crisis by bringing together people from the cross section of the society to stand up for soil health, in a bid to bring pressure on instituting national policies and action towards increasing the organic content in cultivable soil.

