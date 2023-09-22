ADVERTISEMENT

Rally marks Mahakavi Gurajada’s 161th birth anniversary in Vijayawada

September 22, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Around 1,000 students took part in the 2K rally flagged off by Collector S. Dilli Rao at IGMC Stadium

The Hindu Bureau

Students taking part in the 2K rally in Vijayawada on September 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: G N RAO

Social reformer, playwright and poet Gurajada Apparao strove to eradicate the social evils of his time through his words, which continue to inspire youngsters, said District Collector S. Dilli Rao.

Flagging off a 2K rally from the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on the 161st birth anniversary of Mahakavi Gurajada on Thursday, the Collector said: “There was nothing enigmatic about his writings. His style was such that it can be understood by any person. Through his works such as Puttadi Bomma Purnamma, Kanyasulkam, he aimed to create awareness among the public on issues such as child marriage.”

Encouraging youngsters to take inspiration from the poet, the Collector said the school managements should involve the students in discussions on the works of Gurajada, who not only contributed immensely to the society but also to the Telugu literary field.

Around 1,000 stedents took part in the rally that went through Red Circle, Kasturibaipet, Madhu Gardens before culminating at the food street.

