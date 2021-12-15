Rally marks launch of energy conservation week

Vijayawada

15 December 2021 00:42 IST

Target to save 5,600 MU of power worth ₹3,800 crore

Energy conservation week celebrations began here on Tuesday.

Secretary (Energy) Nagulapalli Srikanth and Krishna Collector J. Niwas flagged off a rally in this connection. Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh, Joint Collector K. Mohan Kumar and others were present. The rally was taken out from the Collector’s camp office to the IGMC Stadium Complex.

Mr. Srikant said that the State government had decided to encourage energy efficiency in all key energy-intensive sectors, particularly in industry, buildings, agriculture, municipal etc. The State government was contemplating achieving a saving of 10000 MU under phase one against the scope of saving around 15000 by implementing energy conservation and energy efficiency measures. All the government departments were requested to actively promote energy efficiency.

The government had taken a major initiative to set up energy conservation cells to encourage efficient use of energy in various departments by motivating the employees. They had been set up in 42 government departments so far, thus making A.P. the only State to do so. The departments could follow various approaches to promoting energy efficiency in their operations.

The target was to save 5,600 million units of power worth ₹3,800 crore.

The Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) of the energy department would be coordinating with all the departments in this regard.