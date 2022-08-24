Rally highlights 'Friday-Dry day' to prevent seasonal diseases

Staff ReporterTharun Boda
August 24, 2022 23:03 IST

Officials and staff of VMC along with students take out a rally to create awareness on seasonal diseases in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi has called upon the public to cooperate with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation in mitigating the incidence of seasonal diseases by observing every Friday as a 'Dry day' in the city.

Ms. Bhagya Lakshmi along with VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar, Vijayawada West MLA and former Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao and others led an awareness rally with the theme 'Friday-Dryday' in the city on Wednesday. The rally which began at KBN College passed through various roads nearby. Students, Health workers and VMC staff took part in the rally that emphasised the need to keep surroundings clean and dry.

Ms. Bhagya Lakshmi said that the VMC had been taking several steps to eradicate the mosquito menace, but citizens should also do their part in keeping the disease-causing insects at bay.

She said citizens should be aware of their surroundings and clean them every Friday to avoid the spread of diseases such as malaria and dengue.

She said mosquitoes breed in the stagnated water and by removing items that accumulate rainwater and cleaning water sources such as sumps and tanks every Friday breeding cycle could be stopped.

Mr. Swapnil said that VMC had taken up anti larva operations such as fogging and dropping oil balls in stagnate water bodies at a large scale in the city.

Earlier, an exhibition on seasonal diseases and their causes was inaugurated at KBN College.

NTR District Medical and Health Officer M. Suhasini, Chief Medical Officer of Health (VMC) P. Ratnavali, Biologist Babu Srinivas and others took part.

