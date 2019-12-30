Rally held to thank Jagan for giving jobs to youth

Over 2,000 village and ward volunteers came together on Sunday morning to take out a rally thanking Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving jobs to over four lakh people in the State.

A massive rally was held from the exhibition grounds in the city to the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the Zilla Parishad Office in the city. Before the rally, the volunteers also formed a human chain in the exhibition grounds.

An organiser of the event said that over 1,300 ward volunteers and over 800 village secretariat volunteers had participated in the event.

Speaking at the event, Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan said that this is the first time in the State that such a large number of people came out to show their gratitude to the Chief Minister. He asked the volunteers to work diligently and to provide welfare to every eligible person.

“Every volunteer has the responsibility to work for everyone irrespective of party affiliation and ensure that all beneficiaries get access to welfare schemes,” Mr. Khan said.