Rally held to mark 3 years of Praja Sankalpa Yatra

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 November 2020 00:59 IST

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao led a padayatra in Bheemunipatnam on Friday to mark the third anniversary of the Praja Sankalpa Yatra taken out by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy before the 2019 elections.

YSRCP corporator nominees, party leaders and workers participated in the rally. The Minister distributed pamphlets on the development activities undertaken by the government.

Later, addressing a public meeting at Tagarapuvalasa junction, Mr. Srinivasa Rao recalled that the padayatra launched by Mr. Jagan from Idupulapaya on November 6, 2017 had covered 134 Assembly constituencies and went on for 14 months, covering a total distance of 3,648 km. In 17 months after assuming power, 90% of the promises made in the manifesto were fulfilled, he said.