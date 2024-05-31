GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rallies, use of loudspeakers to be banned in Palnadu district from June 1

Prohibitory orders will be enforced in view of counting of votes scheduled for June 4; no commercial activities will be allowed after 5 p.m., says SP

Published - May 31, 2024 09:26 pm IST - GUNTUR 

Sambasiva Rao M.
Palnadu Superintendent of Police Malika Garg addressing the police personnel at Narasaraopet.

Palnadu Superintendent of Police Malika Garg addressing the police personnel at Narasaraopet. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Palnadu police will enforce prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC from June 1 (Saturday) in view of counting the votes scheduled for June 4. Even as the prohibitory orders will be enforced across Andhra Pradesh, the Palnadu police are alert as the district saw violence on the polling day on May 13 and in its aftermath.

The police said the prohibitory orders would be in place until the “normalcy was restored”.

“No rallies, use of loudspeakers or cultural programs are permitted during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on June 1 due to the prohibitory orders,” Palnadu Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said on May 31 (Friday). She appealed to the devotees to perform prayers at temples only and cooperate with the police to maintain the law and order. 

All commercial and business activities (shops) across the district should be closed from 5 p.m. on June 1, she said and sought cooperation from traders in this reagard.

The SP said people should avoid gathering and go out only if “it was absolutely necessary”. They should purchase essential items by the evening and remain indoors.

Stating that a person was remanded on charges of posting a video intended to incite hatred between political parties on social media in Narasaraopet, Ms. Malika Garg warned that strict action would be taken for posting hateful messages, photos and videos on the social media.  

The SP said that no provocative posts should be posted on social media or WhatsApp about the exit polls and after the announcement of the election results.  

Meanwhile, a rowdy-sheeter allegedly attacked a watchman at the office of a political party, threatening to set the office on fire. A case has been registered against him, and the acused, who has a history of criminal activity, has been remanded.

The SP warned that strict legal action would be taken against the people with criminal history for behaving disruptively and threatening public peace. Such cases may attract PD Act or banishment from the district, she said.

