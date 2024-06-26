Rallies, human chain mark International Day Against Drug Abuse in Kurnool

In observance of the International Day against Drug Abuse, the Kurnool district police, led by Superintendent of Police (SP) G. Krishnakanth, coordinated rallies and awareness initiatives throughout the district on Wednesday.

The police engaged students from various colleges and schools in the rallies, emphasising the importance of steering clear of the detrimental impacts of drug use. A rally organised in Kurnool city saw the participation of Kurnool Additional SP (Administration) Nagaraju, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Superintendent Ravi Kumar, Excise Superintendent Sudhir Babu, Kurnool Deputy SP Vijay Shekhar, SEB Assistant Superintendent Vinod Kumar, and Traffic Circle Inspector (CI) Gautami, alongside police officials from urban and rural circles.

The rally, commencing from the Police Control Room, passed through the Exhibition Ground and Konda Reddy Buruju, attracting a large gathering of school students. Subsequently, participants formed a human chain, symbolising their commitment to combat drug abuse.

In his address, Additional SP Nagaraju implored the public to heighten their awareness of the perils associated with drug abuse and spoke on the enforcement of legal measures against the smuggling and sale of drugs, such as ganja and other intoxicants. He spoke about the implementation of the agenda within 100 days to eradicate drugs, urging public cooperation as a pivotal component in combating drug abuse.