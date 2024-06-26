GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rallies, human chain mark International Day Against Drug Abuse in Kurnool

Published - June 26, 2024 07:15 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel observing the International Day against Drug Abuse at Konda Reddy Buruju in Kurnool city on Wednesday.

Police personnel observing the International Day against Drug Abuse at Konda Reddy Buruju in Kurnool city on Wednesday.

In observance of the International Day against Drug Abuse, the Kurnool district police, led by Superintendent of Police (SP) G. Krishnakanth, coordinated rallies and awareness initiatives throughout the district on Wednesday.

The police engaged students from various colleges and schools in the rallies, emphasising the importance of steering clear of the detrimental impacts of drug use. A rally organised in Kurnool city saw the participation of Kurnool Additional SP (Administration) Nagaraju, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Superintendent Ravi Kumar, Excise Superintendent Sudhir Babu, Kurnool Deputy SP Vijay Shekhar, SEB Assistant Superintendent Vinod Kumar, and Traffic Circle Inspector (CI) Gautami, alongside police officials from urban and rural circles.

The rally, commencing from the Police Control Room, passed through the Exhibition Ground and Konda Reddy Buruju, attracting a large gathering of school students. Subsequently, participants formed a human chain, symbolising their commitment to combat drug abuse.

In his address, Additional SP Nagaraju implored the public to heighten their awareness of the perils associated with drug abuse and spoke on the enforcement of legal measures against the smuggling and sale of drugs, such as ganja and other intoxicants. He spoke about the implementation of the agenda within 100 days to eradicate drugs, urging public cooperation as a pivotal component in combating drug abuse.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.