Rallies held across Rayalaseema districts to mark ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’

The police department has issued a stern warning to drug peddlers against discreet sale of the contraband, stating that stringent action will be taken against perpetrators. As part of the ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’, the police department and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) conducted rallies and formed human chains along with citizens across Rayalaseema districts on Wednesday.

In Tirupati, denizens led by in-charge Collector H.M. Dhyana Chand, MCT Commissioner Aditi Singh and Superintendent of Police (SP) V. Harshavardhan Raju took out a massive procession that converged at NTR Circle, where a human chain was formed.

The officials explained the role of citizens in identifying the drug peddler’s roots in the city’s underbelly so that the police could crack the whip on them. Mr. Chand said a society ridden with drug abuse would turn weak and become a hindrance to the nation’s progress. Mr. Raju appealed to the public to share information on drug abuse around them, adding that their confidentiality would be protected.

100-day action plan in Kadapa

Kadapa SP Siddharth Kaushal announced a ‘100-day action plan’ to systematically curb ganja abuse in the district. Having formed special teams across the district to identify anti-social elements indulging in drug abuse, he sought civilian support via tip-offs to the police control room on the toll-free number 14500.

PD Act in Nandyal

In Nandyal, Collector K. Srinivasulu and SP K. Raghuveer Reddy flagged off a rally, attended by students, health experts and citizens. Mr. Srinivasulu announced awareness meetings in educational institutions to wean youth away from substance abuse. Mr. Reddy warned of booking regular offenders under the PD Act to warn the perpetrators.

