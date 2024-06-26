ADVERTISEMENT

Rallies held across Rayalaseema districts to mark ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’

Published - June 26, 2024 10:35 pm IST - TIRUPATI/KADAPA/NANDYAL

Officials urge the public to share information on drug abuse around them, adding that their confidentiality would be protected; Kadapa SP announces a ‘100-day action plan’ to curb ganja menace

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Police and civilians take out a rally and form a human chain being, on the occasion of ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse’, in Tirupati on Wednesday.

The police department has issued a stern warning to drug peddlers against discreet sale of the contraband, stating that stringent action will be taken against perpetrators. As part of the ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’, the police department and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) conducted rallies and formed human chains along with citizens across Rayalaseema districts on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Tirupati, denizens led by in-charge Collector H.M. Dhyana Chand, MCT Commissioner Aditi Singh and Superintendent of Police (SP) V. Harshavardhan Raju took out a massive procession that converged at NTR Circle, where a human chain was formed.

The officials explained the role of citizens in identifying the drug peddler’s roots in the city’s underbelly so that the police could crack the whip on them. Mr. Chand said a society ridden with drug abuse would turn weak and become a hindrance to the nation’s progress. Mr. Raju appealed to the public to share information on drug abuse around them, adding that their confidentiality would be protected.

100-day action plan in Kadapa

Kadapa SP Siddharth Kaushal announced a ‘100-day action plan’ to systematically curb ganja abuse in the district. Having formed special teams across the district to identify anti-social elements indulging in drug abuse, he sought civilian support via tip-offs to the police control room on the toll-free number 14500.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

PD Act in Nandyal

In Nandyal, Collector K. Srinivasulu and SP K. Raghuveer Reddy flagged off a rally, attended by students, health experts and citizens. Mr. Srinivasulu announced awareness meetings in educational institutions to wean youth away from substance abuse. Mr. Reddy warned of booking regular offenders under the PD Act to warn the perpetrators.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US