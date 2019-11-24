Rakul launches Vaibhav’s 25th anniversary special collection

Actor Rakul Preet Singh announced the bumper draw winners and launched the silver jubilee anniversary special collection ‘Antara’ of Vaibhav Jewellers at V Square, here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Rakul Preet said that Vaibhav Jewellers has been able to carve a place amongst its peers by presenting customers with signature designs and curated jewellery.

As a part of CSR initiative, this year Vaibhav said it would provide minimum amenities in 129 government primary schools in coastal Andhra and Hyderabad with ₹25 lakh, and to mark the occasion, three schools were awarded amenities worth ₹1.5 lakh.

Marking the silver jubilee celebrations, Vaibhav Jewellers organised various activities at V Square. An employee appreciation meet was conducted. MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, who attended as a chief guest, gave away certificates and mementoes to the employees who served the organisation for more than 15 years.

Mallika Manoj Grandhi, CMD Vaibhav Jewellers, and R.Satish, CEO, Vaibhav Jewellers, also spoke.