Andhra Pradesh

Rakul launches Vaibhav’s 25th anniversary special collection

Actress Rakul Preet Singh taking part in the silver jubilee celebrations of Vaibhav Jewellers at V Square, Visakhapatnam here on Saturday.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh taking part in the silver jubilee celebrations of Vaibhav Jewellers at V Square, Visakhapatnam here on Saturday.  

more-in

Firm to provide basic amenities in 129 government primary schools

Actor Rakul Preet Singh announced the bumper draw winners and launched the silver jubilee anniversary special collection ‘Antara’ of Vaibhav Jewellers at V Square, here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Rakul Preet said that Vaibhav Jewellers has been able to carve a place amongst its peers by presenting customers with signature designs and curated jewellery.

As a part of CSR initiative, this year Vaibhav said it would provide minimum amenities in 129 government primary schools in coastal Andhra and Hyderabad with ₹25 lakh, and to mark the occasion, three schools were awarded amenities worth ₹1.5 lakh.

Marking the silver jubilee celebrations, Vaibhav Jewellers organised various activities at V Square. An employee appreciation meet was conducted. MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, who attended as a chief guest, gave away certificates and mementoes to the employees who served the organisation for more than 15 years.

Mallika Manoj Grandhi, CMD Vaibhav Jewellers, and R.Satish, CEO, Vaibhav Jewellers, also spoke.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
jewelry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2019 12:57:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/rakul-launches-vaibhavs-25th-anniversary-special-collection/article30064430.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY