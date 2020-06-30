‘Rajnath Singh to lay foundation stone for DRDO project soon’

Machilipatnam Member of Parliament V. Balashourie has said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would lay the foundation stone for works of the proposed Missile Test Launch Facility proposed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Nagayalanka mandal in Krishna district soon after the spread of COVID-19 is controlled.

On Monday, Mr. Balashourie met Mr. Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, appealing to him to speed up the defence project. In an official release, Mr. Balashourie has said, “Mr. Rajnath Singh has assured to lay the foundation stone for the works of the defence project in Nagayalanka as soon as the normalcy prevails from the existing health alert.”

“I was told by Mr. Rajnath Singh that infrastructure facilities such as roads would get a fillip in the Nagayalanka area the project would provide employment opportunities for the locals directly and indirectly,” said Mr. Balashourie.