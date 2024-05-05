Rajnath Singh promises ‘one nation, one election’ policy    

May 05, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KADAPA

Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh has said that the NDA, if voted to power for the third term, will implement the ‘one nation-one election’ policy.

Participating in an election rally in Jammalamadugu Assembly constituency in Kadapa Lok Sabha on May 5 (Sunday), he said, “The elections for the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats are being held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh. We will fulfil our commitment of one nation one election by the end of the next five years. One nation, one election will save a lot of time and money.”

Mr. Singh accused the YSRCP government of indulging in corruption and pushing the State into a debt trap.

“Andhra Pradesh’s debt has risen to ₹13.5 lakh crore during the YSRCP tenure. People can feel the deteriorating law and order situation in the state,” he said.

Mr. Singh appealed to the voters to support all the NDA candidates.

