Rajnath, Jagan review naval projects

Defence Minister Rajanath Singh and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday reviewed the progress of ongoing infrastructure projects and proposals of the Indian Navy in Andhra Pradesh.

During a meeting by Mr. Singh, officials were directed to continue proactive civil-Military synergies and cooperation to expedite the naval projects.

While Mr. Singh arrived on his maiden visit by a special aircraft at noon, Mr. Reddy came here in the evening from Vijayawada on a short visit to attend the meeting at the Naval Base.

On arrival at INS Dega, the Defence Minister was received by Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff and Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC.

During his stay here on Sunday, Mr. Singh will be apprised of the operational readiness of the command. He is also scheduled to visit ships and submarines of ENC and interact with the naval personnel and defence civilians prior to his departure to New Delhi.