Rajnath goes on guided tour of stealth frigate, submarine

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on his maiden visit to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), reviewed the operational readiness of the command and other aspects of the maritime and coastal security on the Eastern Seaboard on Sunday.

Later, he visited the indigenously conceived, designed and constructed frontline stealth frigate, INS Shivalik, and Indian Naval Submarine Sindhukirti.

During the guided tour of the ship and submarine, the Union Minister interacted with the crew members.

Act East policy

Addressing the naval personnel and defence civilians, Mr. Singh lauded the patriotic fervour of every sailor in serving the Indian Navy and maintaining a constant vigil against the maritime threat and safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests.

He also highlighted the Indian Navy’s significant role in implementing the Act East policy. He later interacted with them during ‘Barakhana’.

The Minister was also briefed about the Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft, P8I, prior to his departure to New Delhi.

On Saturday, the first day of his visit, Mr. Singh held a review meeting with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the command headquarters on naval projects being implemented in the State.