Rajiv Gandhi Park inaugurated

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
September 29, 2022 22:34 IST

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi along with VMC chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar and others inaugurated the renovated Rajiv Gandhi Park near Prakasam Barrage in the city on Thursday.

The park was renovated at a cost of ₹2.56 crore from 14th Finance Commission Fund and it was closed for several months.

Attractions such as a skating rink, biodiversity museum, rose garden, bonsai garden, vintage train station, children's play zone, amusement zone, cliff walk and others were developed with Rs. 4 crore under public-private partnership, said Mr. Swapnil Dinakar.

MLC Md. Ruhulla, MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

