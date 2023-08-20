Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation for Young India, says APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju

August 20, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju on August 20 (Sunday) said that the former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, had laid the foundation for Young India and worked with dedication to create an egalitarian society.

Speaking after paying glowing tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his 79th birth anniversary by garlanding his statue near Singh Nagar flyover, Mr. Rudra Raju said the late leader was known for ushering in reforms aimed at eradication of poverty.

Mr. Rudra Raju, along with other party leaders and workers, participated in a rally that started at Andhra Ratna Bhavan, the party office, and culminated in a gathering at the flyover.

He said Rajiv Gandhi had introduced policies and reforms that broadened the then existing economic model. “His stress on science and technology gave the much-needed impetus to the sector,” he said.

The Congress leaders distributed fruits and sweets to the poor at Ajit Singh Nagar and later to the young inmates of Navajeevan Bala Bhavan at Gandhinagar.

TDP leader joins Congress

Meanwhile, Nazir Hussain, former TDP corporator from 10the Division in Vijayawada, joined the Congress party on the occasion. He said welfare of the poor and marginalised communities was possible only under Congress rule in the country.

Congress party’s working presidents Sk. Mastan Vali and Sunkara Padmasree, Vijayawada City Congress president Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao, AICC members Kolanukonda Shivaji, Meda Suresh and Khwaja Mohiuddin, Legal Cell State vice-president Jandhyala Sastri, Seva Dal president Yalamanda Reddy and others were present.

