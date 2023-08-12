HamberMenu
Rajiv Gandhi ‘jyoti yatra’ reaches Ongole in Andhra Pradesh

August 12, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau
Congress cadre led by Greater Chennai unit president M.S. Diravyam take an oath to uphold secularism in front of the statue of former Prime Minister the late Rajiv Gandhi in Ongole on Saturday.

The flames of the Rajiv Gandhi ‘Jyoti yatra’ from Sriperumbudur to New Delhi reached Ongole on Saturday and received a warm welcome by Congress cadre led by Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Sripathi Prakasam.

Congress Greater Chennai unit president M.S. Diravyam, who led the yatra, paid floral tributes to the statue of former Prime Minister the late Rajiv Gandhi at Cloughpet here. He underscored the need for the Congress to return to power at the Centre to uphold secularism, which was now under threat due to the ‘‘sectarian’‘ agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Mr. Prakasam expressed confidence that the Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, would regain its past glory both at the Centre and in Andhra Pradesh in the 2024 elections. The torch would be handed over to Mr. Rahul Gandhi on August 20, the birth anniversary of Mr. Rajiv Gandhi, he said.

