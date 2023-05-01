Rajinikanth’s fans seek apology from Andhra Pradesh’s ruling party on Twitter after MLA’s adverse remarks

May 01, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Actor Rajinikanth’s fans and Twitter users are demanding an apology from the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh. The hashtag #YSRCPApologizeRAJINI trended on Twitter with over 1.24 lakh tweets as of 3 p.m. on Monday.

The ruling party drew the ire of Rajinikanth’s fans after MLA Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and Minister for Tourism R.K. Roja made comments against Rajinikanth. The actor was criticised for praising the Leader of the Opposition and chief of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) N. Chandrababu Naidu during the celebrations of the birth centenary of former Chief Minister and TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao in Vijayawada recently.

Mr. Nani had remarked that Rajinikanth was one of the actors who visited Viceroy Hotel and extended support to Mr. Naidu when he ‘backstabbed’ N.T. Rama Rao.

“The derogatory comments made against Rajinikanth by YSRCP leaders are objectionable. It is sad to see even a legendary personality like Rajinikanth not being spared by YSRCP leaders. Rajinikanth just shared his opinions and did not talk anything about the government or the ruling party. CM Jagan should control his party leaders and tender an apology,” Mr. Naidu tweeted on Monday morning.

Fans of Rajinikanth expressed concern over the star being targeted for just expressing his views.