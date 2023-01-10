Rajinikanth meets Naidu, wishes him good health, great success in politics

January 10, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Actor Rajinikanth met Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on January 9 (Monday). Mr. Naidu tweeted a picture of him with the actor on Monday, while latter shared the same picture and news on January 10 (Tuesday).

Rajinikanth was in Hyderabad for shooting for his upcoming film ‘Jailer’.

“After a long time, I met my dear friend and respected Chandrababu Naidu garu and spent (a) memorable time ..I wished him good health and great success in his political life,” Mr. Rajinikanth wrote on Twitter.

“It was a pleasure to meet and interact with my dear friend ‘Thalaivar’ @rajinikanth today!” Mr. Naidu posted.

Mr. Rajinikanth met Mr. Naidu, a day after and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan met the latter to express his solidarity in the wake of the recent developments in Kuppam Assembly constituency. Mr. Naidu was not allowed to conduct roadshows and hold meetings in Kuppam last week, consequent to a Government Order (G.O.) issued by the State government prohibiting meetings on roads.

Mr. Rajinikanth’s meeting is likely to have a considerable impact on his admirers and fans in the State, more particularly in the Chittoor district, which is close to Tamil Naidu. Of late, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is focussing on Chittoor district as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked his party cadres to work for the defeat of Mr. Naidu in the next election.

Incidentally, actor Manchu Mohan Babu, who hails from the same district, is at loggerheads with the former Chief Minister. Mr. Rajinikanth, Mr. Naidu and Mr. Mohan Babu have had close relations till the recent past. It is said that Mr. Rajinikanth and Mr. Mohan Babu don’t share cordial relations even as they are on speaking terms.

