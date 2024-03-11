Rajinder Chaudhry takes charge as the new ADG for Andhra Pradesh in PIB office of Vijayawada

March 11, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - GUNTUR

Rajinder Chaudhry, a senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, assumed charge as the Additional Director General (Region-Andhra Pradesh), at the Press Information Bureau (PIB) office in Vijayawada on Monday.

As the ADG (Region-Andhra Pradesh), he will head all the media offices of the central government and oversee the communication works undertaken by the Centre within the region. He will also head the Registrar of Newspapers for India in the capacity of Additional Press Registrar, according to a press release from the PIB.

Work history

Mr. Chaudhry belongs to the 1997 batch of IIS and has served in different capacities in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. He held key positions in Media and Communications and played a vital role in shaping the Information, Education & Communication (IEC) content of the central government during his tenure in both ministries.

Before taking charge as the ADG (Region-Andhra Pradesh), he served as the ADG (Region-East) headquartered at Bhubaneswar and ADG (Region-North) headquartered at Chandigarh, covering Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh.

