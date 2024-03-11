GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajinder Chaudhry takes charge as the new ADG for Andhra Pradesh in PIB office of Vijayawada

March 11, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Rajinder Chaudhry (right) taking charge as the Additional Director General (Region-Andhra Pradesh) at the Press Information Bureau office in Vijayawada on Monday.

Rajinder Chaudhry (right) taking charge as the Additional Director General (Region-Andhra Pradesh) at the Press Information Bureau office in Vijayawada on Monday.

Rajinder Chaudhry, a senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, assumed charge as the Additional Director General (Region-Andhra Pradesh), at the Press Information Bureau (PIB) office in Vijayawada on Monday.

As the ADG (Region-Andhra Pradesh), he will head all the media offices of the central government and oversee the communication works undertaken by the Centre within the region. He will also head the Registrar of Newspapers for India in the capacity of Additional Press Registrar, according to a press release from the PIB.

Work history

Mr. Chaudhry belongs to the 1997 batch of IIS and has served in different capacities in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. He held key positions in Media and Communications and played a vital role in shaping the Information, Education & Communication (IEC) content of the central government during his tenure in both ministries.

Before taking charge as the ADG (Region-Andhra Pradesh), he served as the ADG (Region-East) headquartered at Bhubaneswar and ADG (Region-North) headquartered at Chandigarh, covering Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.