Rajanna Racchha Banda kick-started in Rajamahendravaram city

MP Margani Bharat takes a selfie with students during a programme in Rajamahendravaram city on Thursday. Photo: Special Arrangement

RAJAMAHENDRAVRAM:

03 September 2021 13:10 IST

“The issues pertaining to the sanitation, drainage and electricity and drinking water are a few areas that will be focussed during the grievance initiative”, said Margani Bharat.

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat on Thursday launched ‘Rajanna Racchha Banda’, aiming at documenting and solving the grievances of everyday life of the above four lakh people in the Rajamahendravaram city.

“The idea of the Rajanna Racchha Banda is to bring together all the government officials, Ward Secretariat staff and people to a venue, where the problems of the respective area and people will be solved on a war-footing basis from the ground”, said Mr. Bharat.

“The Rajanna Racchha Banda initiative has been inspired from former Chief Minister Y.S.Rajasekhara Reddy. I will personally visit every nook and corner of the 52 wards in the city to document the existing problems and issues to ensure that their grievances would find an immediate solution”, said Mr. Bharat.

Advertising

Advertising

The initiative on Thursday kick-started in the 30th ward, where the locals shared their issues with Mr. Bharat and the officials concerned. “The issues pertaining to the sanitation, drainage and electricity and drinking water are a few areas that will be focussed during the grievance initiative”, said Mr. Bharat.

All the locals of the respective area will be communicated on the date of grievance to be held in their locality and the officials concerned have been told to be present with necessary data.

On day one, many people sought the intervention of the higher officials to get their welfare pensions which have been put on hold for various reasons.

Mr. Bharat has assured them of timely action. Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy, City YSRCP President Nandepu Srinivas and other leaders were present.