‘Rajanna Badibata is close to my heart’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted on Friday that he was extremely pleased to have started ‘Rajanna Badibata’, saying it was very close to his heart. “No mother should struggle to send her child to school. Send them to school and I will take care of their education, and from January 26, through our ‘Amma Vodi’ promise, we’ll give you ₹15,000 yearly,” he stated.
