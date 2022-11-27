‘Rajanala Banda’ book released in Tirupati, hailed for bringing Telugu local dialect to the fore

November 27, 2022 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan

Telugu writer and retired academic Garlapati Damodara Naidu releasing ‘Rajanala Banda’ by noted writer R.C.K. Raju (far right) in Tirupati on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Speakers at the release of the book ‘Rajanala Banda’ emphasised the need to trace our ancient roots to the rural areas where the language and expression are still available in a pristine form.

‘Rajanala Banda’, the book by noted writer R.C. Krishnaswamy Raju, was released by Garlapati Damodara Naidu and Nagole Krishna Reddy, retired Telugu academics of Sri Venkateswara University at a function organised by ‘Eetharam Kavitha Vedika’ here on November 27 (Sunday).

Prof. Naidu recalled the extensive usage of sayings, idioms, and everyday phrases from the countryside in the book and hailed the author for the usage of uncorrupted language. At the same time, Prof. Reddy said the book captured the changes in lifestyle in the east and west of the Tirupati district.

Dr. Krishna Veni, head of the Telugu Department at Sri Padmavati Women’s University (SPMVV), hailed the book for sticking to the local dialect.

Writers Kittanna, Peruru Balasubrahmanyam, Mouni, P.C. Venkateswarlu, Gali Gunasekhar, Amudala Murali, Pallipattu Nagaraju and K.V. Meghanath Reddy took part.

