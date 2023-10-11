ADVERTISEMENT

Rajamahendravaram to host second International Telugu Mahasabhalu from January 5, 2024

October 11, 2023 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The three-day event will be held on the GIET campus

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Saraswatha Parishad (ASP), in collaboration with Chaitanya Educational Institutions, will organise the second ‘International Telugu Mahasabhalu’ in Rajamahendravaram city from January 5, 2024. 

The three-day event will be organised at four venues. Godavari Institute of Engineering and Technology (GIET), Rajamahendravaram will be the main venue for the event. The first Mahasabha was held in Bhimavaram in 2022. 

Addressing the media here on October 10 (Tuesday), ASP president Ghazal Srinivas said the Mahasabhalu would be held in Rajamahendravaram, marking 1,000 years of Raja Raja Narendra’s coronation in 1022. Raja Raja Narendra (1019-1061) of the Eastern Chalukya dynasty ruled Rajamahendravaram.

“Luminaries from the film industry, classical and folk music and dance, and literature will take part in the Mahasabhalu to celebrate the Telugu language and culture,” said Mr. Ghazal Srinivas. 

Chaitanya Educational Institutions chairman K.V.V. Satyanarayana Raju was also present.

