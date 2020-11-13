‘Rajamahendravaram to be named after Godavari’

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

13 November 2020 23:46 IST

Proposal under consideration by State govt., says MP

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat on Friday said that a proposal to name the new district, to be formed with the Rajamahendravaram parliamentary segment, after the Godavari was under consideration by the State government.

The Rajamahendravaram parliamentary segment is expected to be declared a new district with Rajamahendravaram city as its headquarters.

Advertising

Advertising

The Rajamahendravaram parliamentary segment, consists of four Assembly segments in East Godavari district and three Assembly segments — Kovvuru, Nidadavolu and Gopalapuram — in West Godavari district.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Mr. Bharat said: “The idea of naming a new district with the headquarters in Rajamahendravaram after the Godavari river has been explained to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The proposal is under consideration by the State government”.

“The new district of Rajamahendravaram will have the name of Godavari as Kakinada and Amalapuram districts will have different names. In the new district, Rajamahendravaram will become the prime city with the district headquarters on the lines of Visakhapatnam city,” Mr. Bharat told The Hindu.

Urban authority

Mr. Bharat has also appealed to the Chief Minister to set up an urban development authority comprising the urban bodies of Kovvuru, Nidadavolu and Rajamahendravaram city to speed up the development of the urban bodies.

“We have an exclusive plan of developing Rajamahendravaram city and an exercise is in progress to get heritage status for the city,” said Mr. Bharat.