Rajamahendravaram road-cum-railway bridge to be closed for repair works from October 14

East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha on Thursday stated that the roadway of the road-cum-railway bridge across the Godavari river in the city would be closed for one week from October 14 due to repair works. However, there would be no restrictions on the trains and its schedules.

In an official release, Ms. Madhavilatha said, “The road-cum-railway bridge will be repaired. The vehicular traffic between Rajamahendravaram and Kovvuru on the bridge will be diverted for one week to complete the repair works.”

The Department of Roads and Buildings and Indian Railway authorities will coordinate the repair works. Two-wheelers and public transport vehicles would be diverted towards Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage while transport vehicles would be allowed on the fourth bridge across the Godavari in the city.