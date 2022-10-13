Rajamahendravaram road-cum-railway bridge to be closed for repair works from October 14

No restrictions on train movements and schedules

T. Appala Naidu RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM
October 13, 2022 22:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha on Thursday stated that the roadway of the road-cum-railway bridge across the Godavari river in the city would be closed for one week from October 14 due to repair works. However, there would be no restrictions on the trains and its schedules. 

In an official release, Ms. Madhavilatha said, “The road-cum-railway bridge will be repaired. The vehicular traffic between Rajamahendravaram and Kovvuru on the bridge will be diverted for one week to complete the repair works.” 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Department of Roads and Buildings and Indian Railway authorities will coordinate the repair works. Two-wheelers and public transport vehicles would be diverted towards Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage while transport vehicles would be allowed on the fourth bridge across the Godavari in the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Rajahmundry
road transport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app