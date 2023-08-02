ADVERTISEMENT

Rajamahendravaram road-cum-rail bridge to be repaired soon

August 02, 2023 06:42 am | Updated 06:42 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The rail-cum-road bridge on the Godavari at Rajamahendravaram will complete 53 years in 2023. | Photo Credit: File photo

East Godavari District Collector K. Madhavilatha on August 1 (Tuesday) said that a proposal worth ₹35 crore had been submitted to the authorities jointly by the Indian Railways and Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department of Andhra Pradesh for the repair of the road-cum-rail bridge on the Godavari river in Rajamahendravaram. 

The 4.1-km-long-bridge will complete 53 years of service in 2023 and it needs repairs for its longevity and safe services.

“The ₹35-crore proposal has been sent to the Indian Railways, and repair work is expected to begin soon,” the Collector told the media.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the repair of the road on the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram, Ms. Madhavilatha said ₹15 lakh had been sanctioned for the purpose.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US