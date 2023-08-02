HamberMenu
Rajamahendravaram road-cum-rail bridge to be repaired soon

August 02, 2023 06:42 am | Updated 06:42 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
The rail-cum-road bridge on the Godavari at Rajamahendravaram will complete 53 years in 2023.

The rail-cum-road bridge on the Godavari at Rajamahendravaram will complete 53 years in 2023. | Photo Credit: File photo

East Godavari District Collector K. Madhavilatha on August 1 (Tuesday) said that a proposal worth ₹35 crore had been submitted to the authorities jointly by the Indian Railways and Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department of Andhra Pradesh for the repair of the road-cum-rail bridge on the Godavari river in Rajamahendravaram. 

The 4.1-km-long-bridge will complete 53 years of service in 2023 and it needs repairs for its longevity and safe services.

“The ₹35-crore proposal has been sent to the Indian Railways, and repair work is expected to begin soon,” the Collector told the media.

Referring to the repair of the road on the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram, Ms. Madhavilatha said ₹15 lakh had been sanctioned for the purpose.

