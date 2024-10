Rajamahendravaram MP D. Purandeswari on Tuesday assured to bring back the dead body of R. Raviteja, who reportedly died after he collapsed at a waterfall in Gujarat on September 29 (Tuesday). According to an official release, Mr. Raviteja is a third-year engineering student in Parul University at Vadodara in Gujarat. Ms. Purandeswari held talks with her counterpart in Gujarat and officials concerned to send the body back to Kovvur.

