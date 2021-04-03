Rajamahendravaram man scales Mt. Kilimanjaro

Achanta Umesh posing on the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro on March 26.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

03 April 2021 00:22 IST

It is the highest free-standing mountain in the world

A 33-year-old mountaineer from Rajamahendravaram, Achanta Umesh, has scaled the Uhuru peak — the highest point of Mt. Kilimanjaro in the African continent, at 7 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 26.

Mr. Umesh shared his experience of scaling Mt. Kilimanjaro at a press conference here on Friday, “The summit was a challenge achieved at a temperature of -29 degrees Celsius recorded on the Uhuru peak on March 26. I had the opportunity to unfurl the national flag, measuring 22 m width and 33 m in height,” he said.

At a height of 5,895 metres above sea level, Mt. Kilimanjaro is the highest single free-standing mountain in the world. It is a dormant volcano located in Tanzania and is the fourth most-topographically prominent peak on the planet.

Mr. Umesh said that he was preparing to scale Mount Elbrus in Russia in June, and thanked public representatives from Rajamahendravaram city for helping him achieve the mountaineering feat. Mr. Umesh is also an avid table tennis player.