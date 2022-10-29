Rajamahendravaram GGH to be upgraded to 500-bed teaching hospital from next academic year

The Hindu Bureau October 29, 2022 18:30 IST

East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha has said that the construction of the additional building for the medical college is in full swing

East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha has said that the construction of the additional building for the medical college is in full swing

East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha, on October 28 (Friday), said that the Government General Hospital in Rajamahendravaram would be upgraded to a 500-bed teaching hospital from the next academic year. In a meeting with the hospital development committee, Ms. Madhavilatha has said that the construction of the additional building at the hospital is in full swing Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat has said the hospital would be functioning as a teaching hospital from the next academic year only after getting permission from the government. The district authorities have set a target to complete the construction before the Medical Council of India inspection after which permission is accorded to run the medical college.



Our code of editorial values