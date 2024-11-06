ADVERTISEMENT

Rajamahendravaram District Judge distributes 250 helmets to junior advocates, students 

Published - November 06, 2024 07:56 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

East Godavari District Judge Gandham Sunitha on Tuesday distributed 250 helmets to junior advocates and students of the government colleges to create awareness on road safety in Rajamahendravaram. The 250 helmets were donated by State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda.

According to an official release, Ms. Sunitha had distributed 148 helmets in October 2024. District Legal Services Authority Secretary K. Prakash Babu, Rajamahendravaram Bar Association Secretary P. Ramesh and other officials were present.

