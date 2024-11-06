Rajamahendravaram District Judge distributes 250 helmets to junior advocates, students 

East Godavari District Judge Gandham Sunitha on Tuesday distributed 250 helmets to junior advocates and students of the government colleges to create awareness on road safety in Rajamahendravaram. The 250 helmets were donated by State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda.

According to an official release, Ms. Sunitha had distributed 148 helmets in October 2024. District Legal Services Authority Secretary K. Prakash Babu, Rajamahendravaram Bar Association Secretary P. Ramesh and other officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.