 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajamahendravaram District Judge distributes 250 helmets to junior advocates, students 

Published - November 06, 2024 07:56 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

East Godavari District Judge Gandham Sunitha on Tuesday distributed 250 helmets to junior advocates and students of the government colleges to create awareness on road safety in Rajamahendravaram. The 250 helmets were donated by State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda.

According to an official release, Ms. Sunitha had distributed 148 helmets in October 2024. District Legal Services Authority Secretary K. Prakash Babu, Rajamahendravaram Bar Association Secretary P. Ramesh and other officials were present.

Published - November 06, 2024 07:56 pm IST

Related Topics

Rajahmundry / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.