Rajamahendravaram airport sees slide in passenger traffic

The Rajamahendravaram Airport, one of the five airports in the State, has been consistently registering a downward trend in passenger patronage since April in the current financial year compared to the corresponding period last year.

Though the airport registered growth in passenger footfall of 64.3% with a total of 4.40 lakh passengers in the year 2018-19, the patronage started coming down from February this year owing to various factors.

From April 2019 the passenger footfall is continuously going down each month. In April, the passenger footfall came down by 22.1% when compared to that of in April 2018.

In September, the footfall came down by 28.1%, according to the latest report of air traffic data released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Till September in the current fiscal, the passenger footfall at the airport was 1.86 lakh against 2.41 lakh passengers in the corresponding period last year with a downward trend of 22.7%.

However, Rajamahendravaram is not the only airport that registered downfall in passenger count.

How others fared

Visakhapatnam and Kadapa airports registered a slight decrease in passenger footfall in the current fiscal. Visakhapatnam airport witnessed 13.55 lakh international and domestic passengers from April to September which was 3.9% less than the footfall in the same period last year.

Similarly, Kadapa registered 2.3% less passenger footfall.

Vijayawada airport registered a growth of 1.7% in overall passenger footfall and Tirupati registered 2.2% growth till September.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Kadapa have continuously witnessed downward passenger footfall trend from July.

Overall decline

In September, all five airports registered a decrease in the number of passengers. While it was 28% decrease in Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada registered 19.4% decrease, Kadapa registered 14.9% decrease, Visakhapatnam registered 10.2% decrease and Tirupati 9.9% decrease.