July 03, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST

Officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped Rajam mandal surveyor V. Chandar Rao of Vizianagaram district, while he was allegedly accepting ₹10,000 bribe from the complainant, on Monday.

The surveyor reportedly demanded ₹30,000 for doing a survey of the complainant’s land, located at Kondampeta village. The ACB sleuths caught Chandar Rao red-handed while taking the money, stated a release from the department.