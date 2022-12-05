  1. EPaper
Rajam lecturer bags first prize in ‘Innovative Experiments in Physics’ national competition

December 05, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Rajam lecturer Joga Chandrasekhar explaining the functioning of his parallel rays producer device at the ‘Innovative Experiments in Physics’ comepetion held in Patna. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Joga Chandrasekhar, Physics lecturer at Rajam Government college, won the first prize for his parallel rays producer device with multiple slits at the ‘Innovative Experiments in Physics’, a national competition held in Patna between December 4 and 6.

Former Rajya Sabha member Akhilesh Prasad gave away the award and the cash prize of ₹7,000 to Mr. Chandrasekhar.

College Principal Swapna Hyndavi congratulated him and said the innovative device helped Physics teachers in the college to explain important properties of light like refraction, reflection, propagation and others, to the students.

Physics researchers of Srikakulam district Botcha Venkata Rao, P. Venugopal, Varanasi Srinivasa Rao and others congratulated Mr. Chandrasekhar on his achieevement. 

