August 13, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA) vice-chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy on Sunday laid the foundation stone for various beautification works worth ₹1.36 crore at Dowleswaram, Konthamuru and Hukumpeta. The works include pathways and parks in the Rajamahendravaram rural assembly segment. A.P. State Greening and Beautification Corporation chairman and YSR Congress Party Rajamahendravaram rural in-charge Chandana Nageswar and other officials were present.

