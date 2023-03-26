HamberMenu
Rajahmundry train managers win SCRES cricket tourney at Gudur

March 26, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Rajahmundry train managers’ team with the trophy after winning Vijayawada divisional-level Dr. Marri Raghavaiah cricket tournament organised by SCR Employees Sangh (SCRES) in Gudur on Sunday.

‘Rajahmundry Train Managers’ team emerged triumphant at the Dr. Marri Raghavaiah cricket tournament for Vijayawada division organised by the Gudur branch of South Central Railway Employees Sangh (SCRES).

The week-long event saw the participation of 22 teams from Anakapalle to Gudur, coming under the purview of Vijayawada railway division. They represented eleven departments, including train managers, RPF, overhead equipment, operations, commercial, engineering and loco pilots.

After several high-octane matches during the tourney, Rajahmundry train managers team collided with Gudur Railway Protection Force (RPF) team in the finals held at Gudur town on Sunday and won the match. Bathini Vijay Kumar, chairman of YSR charitable trust, Gudur, presented the prize money of ₹15,000 to the winners and ₹10,000 to the runners-up.

Teams from Eluru, Vijayawada, Bapatla, Gudivada, Ongole, Bitragunta and Nellore played the various matches.

