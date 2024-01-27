Rajahmundry Railway police reunite missing sisters with their parents in Visakhapatnam

January 27, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Rajahmundry Railway police on Saturday reunited two minor sisters with their parents within a day after they were reported missing in Visakhapatnam city.

On the night of January 26, the Visakhapatnam New Port police communicated with the Rajahmundry Railway police about the missing sisters, identified as Manisha Kumar, 15, and 14-year-old Kiran Kumari.

In an official release, Rajahmundry GRP Inspector P. Vijaya Sankar has said, “The sisters have been traced in the AP Express (Train No. 20805) during the search in the Rajahmundry railway station. The duo have been reunited with their parents on Saturday”. The apparent reason for the sisters’ decision to leave their home is not known.

