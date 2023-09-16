Rajahmundry jail superintendent goes on four-day leave

September 16, 2023 04:25 am | Updated 04:25 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Rajahmundry Central Prison Superintendent S. Rahul on Friday went on a four-day leave reportedly to attend to the medical needs of his family.

Mr. Rahul said that he would rejoin duty on September 19. The leave was purely personal and had nothing associated with the present affairs of the prison, he said.

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is serving a 14-day judicial remand in the Rajahmundry Central Prison since September 10.

Rajahmundry Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) M.R. Ravi Kiran has been appointed as the in-charge of the Central Prison. Mr. Ravi Kiran is the immediate officer who has been entrusted with the task of monitoring the security cover of Mr. Naidu until Mr. Rahul resumes duty.

