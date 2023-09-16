ADVERTISEMENT

Rajahmundry jail superintendent goes on four-day leave

September 16, 2023 04:25 am | Updated 04:25 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The leave is purely personal and nothing associated with the affairs of the prison where TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu is lodged to serve the 14-day judicial remand

The Hindu Bureau

Rajahmundry Central Prison Superintendent S. Rahul on Friday went on a four-day leave reportedly to attend to the medical needs of his family. 

Mr. Rahul said that he would rejoin duty on September 19. The leave was purely personal and had nothing associated with the present affairs of the prison, he said.

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is serving a 14-day judicial remand in the Rajahmundry Central Prison since September 10.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajahmundry Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) M.R. Ravi Kiran has been appointed as the in-charge of the Central Prison. Mr. Ravi Kiran is the immediate officer who has been entrusted with the task of monitoring the security cover of Mr. Naidu until Mr. Rahul resumes duty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US