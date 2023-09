September 16, 2023 07:14 am | Updated 07:14 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

S. Kiranmayi (46), wife of Rajahmundry Central Prison Superintendent Rahul, passed away following prolonged illness at a private hospital in the city on Friday evening.

She is survived by Mr. Rahul and two daughters.

Mr. Rahul had been busy since former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was lodged in the prison since September 10.

East Godavari Superintendent of Police P. Jagadeesh conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

