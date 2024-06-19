GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajahmundry Central Prison inmates learn how to develop flower nurseries 

Published - June 19, 2024 08:25 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) authorities are teaching the inmates of the Rajahmundry Central Prison to develop flower nurseries on the prison campus.

In an official release on Wednesday, prison Superintendent Srirama Rahul said the inmates will be trained in the flower nurseries till June 30.

The two-week training programme will teach inmates how to rear the flower nurseries, conservation and marketing methods to improve their skills. RMC Assistant Director (Horticulture) K. Swathi is heading the programme.

