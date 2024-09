The Rajahmundry Central Prison inmates on Thursday prepared food and despatched 25,000 lunch packets for the victims of Vijayawada city floods. Most of the inmates who took part in the initiative are prisoners under-trial. Prison Superintendent S. Rahul said that the prison inmates joined hands for the timely aid of the flood victims. East Godavari District Collector P. Prasanthi lauded the initiative.

